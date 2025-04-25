Colorado Springs City Councilman Dave Donelson holding public townhall on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On April 29, City Councilman Dave Donelson, representing District 1, will be hosting an informational town hall meeting about new traffic safety projects.

Donelson will answer questions alongside the Colorado Springs Public Works Department to discuss the "locations for pedestrian refuge islands and restriping changes on Flying W Ranch Road."

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Colorado Springs Fire Station 18 (6830 Hadler View).





