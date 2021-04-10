Colorado Springs City Council will explore solutions for illicit sexual activities in businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council will hear a presentation from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Monday regarding illicit sexual activities in business, and how the crimes can best be handled.

You can read the prepared PowerPoint presentation HERE.

In the presentation, it lists options CSPD has when it comes to such illegal operations, like prostitution or pimping out of a business, such as a massage parlor.

Criminal charges could be sought for things like prostitution, pandering, and pimping. Officers could also focus on unlicensed practices. Or, a Public Nuisance Order (PNO) seizure could be employed.

City Council President Richard Skorman said for a PNO, the building owner would be contacted and told there is illicit activity happening on their property. The owner would then have to stop the activity, or risk the space being seized. "It's much easier than going through the court system. That's a process that sometimes can get appealed, and delayed, and this is something that really has a very quick impact... They're criminally charged only as it relates to seizing their property... We don't want to seize property, it's not our purpose, but sometimes the threat of that makes it so that the landlord will evict the tenant," said Skorman.

Paul Sexton Points from CSPD's presentation for City Council.

The presentation from CSPD said they are studying the long-term effectiveness of certain responses, versus their efficiency. For instance, a full felony case could require upwards of 300 staffing hours, while a PNO would need around 100 staffing hours.

Skorman said Aurora put significant ordinances in place and were able to close their illicit massage parlors down. However, he said they just ended up moving to Arvada. Still, Skorman said Colorado Springs City Council could decide to adopt new ordinances through this process, like banning spas that have been closed before from reopening within the city limits.

Still, Skorman has many questions that must be answered. "If we are able to get them to leave where they currently are, are they just going to open up somewhere else?... What happens to the women who are making their living one way or another, whether it's being forced to, or whether they're doing it because of choice, what happens to them?" asked Skorman.

According to the presentation, the Metro Vice Unit will be expanding their staff this year. Two more CSPD positions will be added, along with one El Paso County Sheriff's Detective.

This article will be updated after City Council's work session on Monday, April 12.