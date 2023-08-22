Colorado Springs City Council seeking to increase funding for more fire stations

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs City Council is set to decide if millions of dollars should be moved to continue the renovation and construction of two new fire stations. If the city council approves the ordinance Tuesday, over $2 million dollars will be moved to accommodate for the build and remodel of Fire Station 24 and Fire Station 25.

Fire Station 24 is planned to be built by the city at the intersection near Highway 83 and Interquest Parkway. A total of $8.5 million was set aside for this project from the General Fund Budget in 2022.

An ordinance from the Colorado Springs City Council states that since the location of Fire Station 24 was selected, the cost of materials, labor, and equipment has increased significantly, including since the time of the land deal going through.

If passed, the City Council would increase the amount spent on Fire Stations 24 and 25 to $3 million. The ordinance would see a $2 million increase in spending from the Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST) fund. A $1 million expenditure increase from the General Fund toward the construction of Fire Station 24 through a transfer of that $ 1 million to the Captial Improvement Program (CIP) Fund.

Fire Station 25, now run by the City of Colorado Springs, was run by the Colorado Centre Metropolitan District until 2023 when an Intergovernmental Agreement between Colorado Centre Metropolitan District and the Colorado Springs Fire Department was made for CSFD to take control of the station.

Fire Station 25, which will be located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, will receive some of the $2 million in funds from the Public Safety Sales Tax, allocated by the city council for a remodel of the former Colorado Centre Metropolitan District.

Colorado Springs just opened Fire Station 23 in November of 2022. Located on Printers Parkway just east of downtown Fire Station 23 operates as an "infill station" as call support. Operating near the central

point of four of the busiest stations in the city according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

