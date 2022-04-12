Colorado Springs City Council looks to crack down on illicit massage parlors

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs City Council proposed a draft ordinance yesterday that would crack down on massage parlors that offered illicit services.

Colorado Springs police estimate there are between 25 and 30 illicit massage parlors in the city that offer sexual acts to their clients. They believe these locations typically have about 1-2 workers, who are usually 40-60-year-old women.

CSPD suspects there is human trafficking involved, but they have not been able to confirm it.

To counter this problem, the city will require massage parlors to become licensed with the city, which they hope will have similar results to those that Aurora saw when they instituted a similar measure.

Aurora introduced an ordinance in 2018 that allowed the city to inspect massage businesses to ensure the companies had a proper license.

The ordinance in Colorado Springs would require massage businesses to possess a valid license for each location where the business operates, starting September 1, 2022.

The licenses would include the name under which the business operates, the address, the expiration date, license number, and any other information deemed necessary by the City Clerk. The license would also be required to be displayed in a "conspicuous place readily visible to persons entering the licensed premises."

The owner, or owners, of the business would be required to submit their name, residence, phone number, and date of birth as part of the application, along with proof that they are at least 18 and will have possession of the place where the business is licensed.

There will also be a requirement for the businesses to describe the types of services they will provide.

The city will have the power to deny, revoke, or suspend licenses as part of the new law. The city can do this if the owners lie on their application, had previous licensing issues in Colorado Springs or another jurisdiction, or had other failures to comply.

The ordinance explicitly prohibits any sexual acts, including failure to report any of these acts occurring in the business, and would also make it illegal for massage businesses to operate between 11:00 PM to 5:00 A.M.

There are exceptions to the bill, including for self-licensed massage therapists who practice in their own homes. Other exemptions include spas or resorts, barbershops and beauty salons, and health care clinics, among a few others.

_____

