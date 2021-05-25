Colorado Springs City Council considers allowing carports outside homes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The months of May and June have the highest average for hail loss claims.

"The damage it (hail) does to these cars is pretty extensive," said Christie Adelmann, Colorado Springs native.

"My truck has hail damage the size of quarters. I mean you get money back from insurance but it doesn't pay to fix it," said Kenneth Moore, Colorado Springs native.

To help prevent hail damage, the city of Colorado Springs is considering an ordinance that would allow carports either in the front or back yard of homes.

As of right now, the city prohibits carports, but back in January city council met with one neighborhood group who asked the city to reconsider its ban on the ports.

"I don't see a problem with it. I don't think it is a big deal. I think people have the right to protect their vehicles," said Adelmann.

The city says they plan to work with property owners who may have carports already, so they don't have to tear them down.

"We will make sure everyone understands the provisions of whatever the code is adopted so we can make it less of a headache for everyone involved," said Mitch Hammes, Neighborhood Services Manager.

"We tried to come up with something that met the safety criteria. Making sure these carports are properly anchored, and that they provide visibility when cars are backing in and out," said Hammes.

The city says it's important for people who may be getting a carport to follow the manufacturer's specifications.

"We have really high winds here at times and the last thing you want is that carport to catch the wind and blow away. Not just because it is your investment, but because it is some liability if it blows away and causes damage to someone else," said Hammes.

The ordinance could be approved as early as July 12th.

City Council wants to hear input from the community. A questionnaire can be found here.

