Colorado Springs City Council approves new apartments on Northside

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council appealed a decision by the Planning Commission by approving of a new apartment complex development on the North side of town.

The apartments will be located at Spectrum Loop and Voyager Parkway. They will feature 10 buildings with 3 stories that have 344 units.

Originally, many residents in the area had concerns over the traffic this might bring to the area. However, after engineering consultant Kimley Horn did a traffic study in the area, they would say otherwise.

The report states that around 2,00 extra trips will be taken everyday once the development is complete, but that it shouldn't interfere with traffic in the area.

Councilmember Bill Murray would disagree. He was the sole opposing vote on the ordinance that passed 8-1. He said he had major concerns about more development near neighborhoods.

"I've been very consistent in my concerns that we shouldn't put large complexes next to neighborhoods," said Murray.

Murray belives it would be best to develop along Nevada near downtown in order to avoid more apartment complexes on the North and East side of Colorado Springs.

