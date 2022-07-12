COLORADO SPRINGS — Due to rising costs and demand, casket and cremation spaces could cost your family more starting next year.

On Monday, Colorado Springs City Council heard a proposal from Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services regarding the price increases during their work session.

The proposal would increase basic grave spaces by over 11% and some cremation options by up to 25%. According to the proposal that would change the price of basic spaces from $1,300 to $1,450 and a cremation inurnment, for example, from $600 to $750.

Kim King, recreation administration manager said demand for cremations has gone up, creating the need for a new columbarium. The price for a space in that new structure would increase by almost a thousand dollars in some cases. She says the overall price hike is to pay for the new columbarium and for cemetery upkeep.

"Among the significant costs we have of both cemeteries is that you know, water, and as a result of that mowing, in terms of taking care of that the lawns and the trimming associated around all of the gravestones and things," she said.

King said the price of water for the two city cemeteries, Evergreen and Fairview, has increased by nearly 29%. The city's mowing contract for the cemeteries has also increased by 82%.

Cindy Ellis and Sam Layne, brother and sister, visited Evergreen Cemetery Monday to honor the life of their mother, who passed away last month.

They said the increase in costs could seem like a burden for families going through loss.

"There's a lot of unexpected costs that are involved that you would never expect to you know, to come across," Ellis said. "Even per our mother's wishes. She wanted a very simple service. She didn't want anything elaborate. It still adds up very quickly."

Layne said he and his wife bought funeral insurance recently, which would save them and their family from rising costs.

"Having something that is done in advance, anything you can do to help out would probably be a wonderful idea for your family," he said.

City Council will vote on the proposed prices at the regular council session on July 26. If approved, the price increase would go into effect starting January 1, 2023.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.