Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce launches fund supporting businesses affected by the Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Monday, The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation launched a fund to help support the businesses affected by the Club Q shooting.

The shooting which occurred on November 19th, not only affected Club Q but the businesses surrounding Club Q briefly following the shooting.

The $40,750 fund was created to support those businesses affected by either providing some lost revenue due to forced closure, reduced employee staff hours or having to hire increased security.

“The generosity and support our community has expressed to the victims and families from the tragedy that occurred at Club Q, and all members of the LGBTQ+ community has been overwhelming. Our mission at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is to support businesses and to help them thrive, this fund is one way we can continue to express our solidarity with businesses and individuals that were affected by this act of violence,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

Those interested in applying for the funds can do so here.

Applications will be reviewed by an independent group of volunteer business leaders who will review and award applications based on need.

The average grant size is expected to be around $5,000 and is available until funds are depleted.

The fund was created in partnership with the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) and will be overseen and distributed in partnership with Exponential Impact.

For more information or for those interested in donating to this fund, please contact the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC at 719-471-8183.

