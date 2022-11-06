Colorado Springs celebrates Veteran's Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — The sounds of brass bands filled the streets of downtown Colorado Springs as veterans, horses, dogs, high school bands, and ROTC groups marched in the Veteran's Day Parade.

This is the 22nd annual parade in the Springs, and the theme this year was Serving the Forces for Mission Success. I spoke with two Navy veterans who were happy to attend the parade today.

"Patriotism... to see that it's not dead, but alive and well," remarked Richard Clark, having served 22 years in the Navy.

They say they're thankful to have the Veteran Day Parade early, so they can spend Veteran's Day with their families and remember friends who have passed.

Veteran Wayne Wolfe was excited to see a younger generation within the crowd. "Oh it's a wonderful turnout. I like all the young people, the high school bands, ROTC units. Good to see young people still interested in the military," he said.

Students in the Liberty High School band have been waiting to come back and perform in the Veteran's Day Parade. They say that because of concerns with COVID-19 last year, they were unable to join the festivities.

"We did practice a lot, we went up and down the street, right in front of our school, non-stop," said one drum major.

Liberty High School, along with 9 other high school bands, performed in the parade today.

