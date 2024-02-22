Colorado Springs brothers born on leap year 12 years apart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — February 2024 is somewhat of an oddity, for those who didn’t know, we are in a leap year.

The added day can certainly raise debate about how birthdays in leap years function.

Leap years occur every fourth year, and in that fourth year an extra day in February is added.

Like all other days, someone has to be born on this day, but some pretty sound logic regarding the circumstances of one’s birth on this day can make things confusing.

Since the day only exists every fourth year, those born on that day would technically only have their birthday every four years, meaning a 40 year old born on the extra day in a leap year would really be 10 years old.

While leap year birthdays can become a heated topic to discuss, one family in Colorado Springs can add an extra bill to the fold in the leap year rarities.

The James family, consisting of three brothers, have a leap year story that seems to equate to the odds of winning the lottery.

In the James family the oldest brother, Steve, and the youngest brother, Tim, were both born on a leap year twelve years apart.

I am no mathematician, but I can imagine the numbers behind that must be slim pickings.

Joseph, the middle brother, in celebration of this leap year and his brother’s birthdays, wanted to highlight his brothers and their role in the Colorado Springs community.

They have both worked as public servants in Colorado Springs, at both the Department of Corrections and School District 11 respectively.

Joseph says he is extremely proud of the work his brothers have performed for the community, and believes they are people as rare as their birthdays.

