Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs breaks ground on new children's advocacy center

items.[0].videoTitle
Local leaders gathered for a new children's advocacy center.
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 23:57:20-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A celebratory groundbreaking took place on Colorado Springs' west side Tuesday.

Local leaders gathered for a new children's advocacy center spearheaded by the group, "Safe Passage."

The new facility will share a location with multiple agencies including the Colorado Springs Police Department Child Crimes Unit.

The collaborative space brings key agencies together to conduct child abuse investigations.

"It's been over 15 years when, you know, we've kind of knew we need more space. But the way you go about it, you know really matters. Right? We want to be intentional, we're caring for kids who need the best out of our community," Executive Director of Safe Passage, Maureen Basenberg said.

Safe Passage serves more than 1,000 children in our community every year. The new center is expected to open in October.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community