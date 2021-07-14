Colorado Springs breaks ground on new children's advocacy center

COLORADO SPRINGS — A celebratory groundbreaking took place on Colorado Springs' west side Tuesday.

Local leaders gathered for a new children's advocacy center spearheaded by the group, "Safe Passage."

The new facility will share a location with multiple agencies including the Colorado Springs Police Department Child Crimes Unit.

The collaborative space brings key agencies together to conduct child abuse investigations.

"It's been over 15 years when, you know, we've kind of knew we need more space. But the way you go about it, you know really matters. Right? We want to be intentional, we're caring for kids who need the best out of our community," Executive Director of Safe Passage, Maureen Basenberg said.

Safe Passage serves more than 1,000 children in our community every year. The new center is expected to open in October.