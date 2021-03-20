Colorado Springs boy receives puppy from Make a Wish Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs boy who is fighting cancer has a new best friend thanks to the Make a Wish Foundation.

Four-year-old Dean received a pomeranian puppy Friday from a local breeder after asking the organization to help make his dream come true.

Dean's mom said getting the puppy has been great for the entire family.

"It feels so good to finally have an up moment for the family. A positive memory that they'll have in their head instead of a diagnosis and COVID and all of these really tough things," Erin Eckert, Dean's Mother said.

The puppy's name is Leonidas, Leon for short.