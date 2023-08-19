Colorado Springs and Pueblo residents paying more for a gallon of gas than most in the country

COLORADO SPRINGS — People living in Colorado Springs or Pueblo are paying more for a gallon of gas than most in the country, according to AAA.

"Really frustrated, it's ridiculous," said Tammy Lucas who lives in Pueblo.

The average for gas prices is $4.01 in Colorado Springs and $4.13 in Pueblo, according to AAA.

That's well above the national average of $3.87.

Lucas said she saw a huge price spike since she last filled up about a week ago.

"I'd just like know why Pueblo is so much higher than everybody else, it doesn't make sense," said Lucas.

There are a lot of factors that go into it, said one regional AAA spokesperson. The bottom line is there is not enough supply to keep up with demand locally.

Skyler McKinley said more people are traveling to and from Colorado this summer than normal.

It also doesn't help that Colorado only has one oil refinery. Plus the nationwide heatwave is impacting US oil production.

There may be some dip in gas prices soon.

McKinley said we can see at least a 20-cent drop after Labor Day.

"North and $4 is a rarity for Colorado and for much of the nation where gas prices are also on the rise. If it weren't for the historically expensive year we had last year we would be verging on all-time highs," said McKinley.

"It needs to stop. It makes you feel like they're gouging you, you know taking advantage," said Lucas.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.