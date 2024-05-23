Colorado Springs and Pueblo events to honor the fallen on Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Memorial Day honors the U.S. men and women who gave their lives to serve this country. Both Colorado Springs and Pueblo will have several events to commemorate the national holiday.

Colorado Springs:

Honoring Sacrifice With Gratitude - May 23 - 27

March alongside fellow enthusiasts in KOA's grand Memorial Day Parade as attendees pay homage to those who fought for our freedom. Let your creativity shine by decorating your bike, dressing in patriotic attire, or decorating a golf cart into a display of American pride.

Pike Peak National Cemetery Memorial Day Event - May 27

Parking at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery is limited, so please carpool if you can. Off-site parking will be set up at 8955 Drennan Road with bus service to and from the lot.

Watch Veterans be honored at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery

6th Annual Angel Run - May 27

This year, there will be a 5K or 10K with the option to have it timed. Both routes will take you in front of the beautiful Garden of the Gods Park. Food and drinks will be available for purchase after you've completed your run.

Hundreds participate in the 2023 Angel Run

Pueblo:

Memorial Day Open House - May 27

Pueblo's Center for American Values will be hosting a Memorial Day Open House in Honor and Remmbrance of fallen US Military Armed Forces. The Center for American Values is a group working to document and identify groups or people whose character honors the values of the United States of America.

Memorial Day Service - May 27

The Pueblo Pioneer Cemetery and Association will be hosting a small service at the Pueblo Pioneer Cemetery in the Northside community on Monday starting at 8:30 a.m. The small ceremony is open the to the public and will feature a 21-gun salute, bagpipes, a eulogy and a prayer.

Honor Bell gives one last salute to veterans

