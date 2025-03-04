Colorado Springs and El Paso County road crews gearing up for incoming storm

EL PASO COUNTY — Colorado Springs and El Paso County road crews are gearing up for the incoming snow storm. Crews are expecting to deal with anywhere from a trace of snow to several inches.

A spokesperson for El Paso County says the biggest challenge will likely be icy road conditions. They have been regularly checking the forecast with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Monday and are gearing up for the storm.

"We'll continue to work while the weather is good, but by the time we get ready to roll out and get the next shift in here, we'll have all the trucks hooked up, and for this one since we got high winds and very heavy snow possible, we'll also have every one of our graters hooked up and ready to go too," said Tim Stickel, Highway Division Manager for El Paso County Public Works.

The county encourages drivers to delay travel plans Monday and Tuesday until the roads are better. If you do need to go somewhere, make sure you have a well-stocked emergency kit in your car.

Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday After a gorgeous weekend, we're looking at a very busy start to the week for Southern Colorado. A powerful spring storm will produce widespread 30-50 mph gusts on Monday. These dry, downslope winds will increase fire danger on Monday along and east of the I-25 corridor. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday

