Colorado Springs Airports preps for winter weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport is encouraging everyone to check their flight status frequently, after winter weather hit Southern Colorado on Wednesday night.

"I think that tends to be a headache for some folks if they aren't aware that their flight is delayed or canceled and they arrive at the airport... maybe traveling in bad weather," said Dana Schield, Senior Public Communications Specialist for the airport.

While dozens of flights in Denver were canceled or delayed early on Wednesday, the Colorado Springs' flights remained unscathed.

Decisions regarding cancellations and delays are made by individual airlines, not the airport.

"One of the things we really stress for travelers is to always just be aware of your flight status," said Schield.

The Colorado Springs Airport tracks all potentially dangerous weather. If snow comes, they pull together a "Snow Team" made up of roughly a dozen employees at the airport who are tasked with keeping the roads and runways as ice-free as possible during snow storms.

Our Snow team is an award-winning team that is really prepared and are constantly working to make sure that both the airfield and the public side of the field are clear of any impediments that could impact operations," said Schield.

Schield says the airport will likely never close unless unusually dangerous weather hits the area.

