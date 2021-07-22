Watch
Colorado Springs Airport using new security technology

New TSA security technology is being implemented at the Colorado Springs Airport.
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jul 21, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport is using new technology to speed up the security check-in process.

Wednesday, TSA officials showed off the new carry-on bag scanning machine.

With this scanner, passengers are able to leave everything in their bag and move through the line faster.

"The officers getting a clearer view of the contents of the bag reduces the number of back checks. They are able to resolve potential security threats on screen without having to do the physical bag check," Lorie Dankers with the TSA said.

Even with the scanner technology, security experts say liquids, gels, and aerosol items will still hold up lines as they have to be removed from people's bags.

