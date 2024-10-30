Colorado Springs Airport to offer first nonstop international flight

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting June 7, 2025, Colorado Springs Airport (COS) will have a weekly, non-stop international flight to Cancun through Southwest Airlines.

The once-weekly service will run through the summer and will utilize the airport's new Federal Inspection Services Facility (FIS).

You can book this flight on the Southwest Airlines website.

Background:

COS began constructing the 14,000 sq ft Federal Inspection Services Facility earlier this year in anticipation that an airline might provide international service. The FIS is an arrivals facility with enhanced security screening. All international flights have to go through an FIS, where passengers go through U.S. Customs and Border Protection screening before entering the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) partly funds the FIS project under President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program.

COS received $6.4 million in grant money for the project.

