Colorado Springs Airport terminal gets first makeover since opening in 1994

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport will soon undergo a complete remodel of its concourse for the first time since it opened in 1994.

On Wednesday, airport and city officials held an event to kick off the terminal construction that will start on Sept. 10 and take three years to complete. The COS Airport Director of Aviation said the renovations are needed to keep the airport accessible and functional for its growing number of travelers.

"If you hadn't noticed, the Colorado Springs Airport is growing. We've seen so much traffic growth, particularly since Southwest Airlines started in 2021. We just finished the biggest summer we've seen in 20-plus years," said Greg Phillips, COS Airport Director of Aviation.

According to monthly airport data, the total number of passengers in and out of the airport jumped by almost 64% from 2013 to 2022.

The renovations will include new LED lighting, new carpet and flooring, larger hold rooms, new gate counters, more food court and retail areas, and an updated premier lounge.

The airport is paying for the $36 million project with funding from the Federal Aviation Administration and revenue brought in from the airport's daily functions, which includes rent from airlines, a portion of concession money, and parking fees.

"We take no tax dollars from our community, not a dime," said Phillips.

The airport said it will also increase accessibility by bringing the concourse up to ADA guidelines with a louder PA system, ramp redesigns, more accessible restrooms, and video screens at more convenient viewing angles.

Phillips said sustainability is also a priority for the renovations. The airport plans to install lighting controls with self-dimming features when sunlight is prevalent, windows that help conserve HVAC usage, all LED lighting, mechanical upgrades, and water-efficient plumbing.

The construction will take place in eight different phases. The first phase will begin Sept. 10 and will affect gates 2 and 4, the premier lounge, and the south bathrooms. Phillips said airlines may have different gates than normal during the construction.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Airport said a website with all the details on each construction phase and background of the project, called ElevateCOS, will be live in the next few days. We will update this article when we have that information.

____

