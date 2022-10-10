Colorado Springs Airport targeted in cyberattack

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Airport was involved in a string of attacks that targeted airport websites across the nation Monday morning.

The attack was a denial of service attack that targeted the airport website attempting to bring it down and offline for users to access.

Due to the fact that the Colorado Springs Airport site is hosted on the City of Colorado Springs website, ColoradoSprings.gov and FlyCOS.com were briefly taken offline.

The website was back up by 9 am Monday morning and airport operations were not affected by this attack.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.