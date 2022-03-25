Colorado Springs Airport set to make major renovations to terminals, runways

COLORADO SPRINGS — Major changes are coming to the Colorado Springs Airport.

As part of the 20-year master plan, terminals, runways, and taxiways will undergo major renovations.

"The airport has evolved over the years like many airports so there are facilities that fit and worked years ago but as the aiport continues evolves, may not be in be the right location or fit right," said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for Colorado Springs Airport.

The master plan is updated every 8 to 12 years, and this new one aims to manage growing traffic.

"On the airfield, we're looking at resolving an issue with converging runways and were also looking at how they're configured so aircraft can move quickly and efficiently as possible," said Phillips.

It would also double the number of terminals and re locate the control center.

"We know as the airport has grown and since the long runway was built, there are certain places where distance is far from the tower and can make it hard to see to the end of the runway," said Phillips.

Major renovations that will happen over the course of two decades, and Phillips says won't cost the taxpayers.

"No property taxes or sales tax comes to the airport. We act as a business and with the revenue we bring in," said Phillips.

There will be a virtual public meeting for the community to provide feedback on the plan. It's next Wednesday at 6 p.m., click here for the link.