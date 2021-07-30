Colorado Springs Airport sees surge of passengers over the summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport has seen a surge in travelers this summer.

A spokesperson said traffic was up almost 40 percent in June over the same month last year.

The airport credits the increase not only to the city's continuing expansion but also to more flight options becoming available as airlines look to invest in southern Colorado.

"Other carriers have also increased not only the number of flights that they have, but a lot of our carriers are using larger aircraft now. So, there's more seats in the market, there's more destinations, there's more daily flights," an airport spokesperson said.

The airport is expecting July numbers to be about the same as June's.