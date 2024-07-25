Colorado Springs Airport sees route updates and a surge of traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the past month, the Colorado Springs Airport has made some changes that have resulted in a 10% increase in the number of passengers they saw last month.

Over the month of June, the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) saw 234,890 total passengers. Out of that number, 116,427 passengers boarder out of COS, which is a 8% increase compared to May.

Of the 136,597 available seats, 85.2% of them were filled over the course of the last month.

Nonstop Route Updates:



American Airlines will be adding six nonstop daily flights to Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) with easy connecting service across the US and worldwide

Avelo Airlines will be adding nonstop service to Hollywood Burbank (BUR) through September 1

Delta Air Lines will be adding twice-daily nonstop service to Atlanta (ATL)

Delta Air Lines will be adding seasonal nonstop flights to Minneapolis/St Paul (MSP) through September 8

Delta Air Lines will be adding daily nonstop service to Salt Lake City (SLC)

Southwest Airlines will be adding daily nonstop service to Baltimore/Washington (BWI)

Southwest Airlines will be adding seasonal service to San Diego (SAN) and San Antonio (SAT) on peak days in November, December and January

Southwest Airlines will be adding daily nonstop service to Denver (DEN) with easy connections for coast-to-coast travel

Southwest Airlines will be adding service to Long Beach (LGB) through August 4

Sun Country will be adding nonstop seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) until August 5, through August 26 through September 2

United Airlines will be adding three daily nonstop flights to destinations with easy connections coast-to-coast and worldwide

United Airlines will be adding 12 daily nonstop flights to Denver (DEN)

