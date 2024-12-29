Colorado Springs Airport Sees Busy Holiday Travel Season

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today marks one of the busiest travel days at the Colorado Springs Airport.

The airport expects around 100,000 travelers coming through the Springs during the peak holiday season, which started on December 20th. Today, many are coming home after their travels.

News5's Piper Vaughn was there and spoke people about their holiday travel plans and what that process looked like.

For some holiday travelers visiting Colorado, getting here was not easy.

Bill Fontenot and his family booked a flight to DIA until that flight got delayed last minute.

"I panicked, I wasn't sure what we were gonna do. We are supposed to drive up to Copper Mountain. We have a 10-month-old granddaughter, there is 7 of us with our luggage," says Bill Fontenot who is visiting from Texas.

He ended up flying to COS instead, where, like any airport this season, travelers also faced delays.

Caleb and Amanda Conant planned their flight home for Thursday.

"Our flight got canceled and postponed for another two days, and the car seat they gave us doesn't fit, so we are out here trying to find a car seat," they tell News5.

Despite the hectic holiday travels, moving forward, they both want to return to the Colorado Springs Airport as it is smaller, less busy, and has worked on making the holiday travels run smoothly.

This holiday season, the Colorado Springs Airport has seen around the same number of travelers as last year. An airport spokesperson we spoke with earlier this month says they won't know those final numbers until next month.

Their next busiest day for travelers is projected to be Jan. 5th.

Watch the full story to hear more from those who traveled this busy holiday weekend.

