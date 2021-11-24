Colorado Springs Airport prepares for busiest day of the year

The Colorado Springs Airport is looking to have a very successful Thanksgiving and holiday travel season. The staff is preparing for their busiest day of the year.

“We definitely have seen an increase in travel,” said Dana Schield, the airport's Public Communications Specialist.

The staff at the Colorado Springs Airport is looking forward to the holiday travel season, especially since this year has been such a success for them.

“In general, our capacity, which are seats in the market are up about 30%, almost 30% when compared to 2019,” said Schield.

The airport hasn’t made any significant changes to their operation, but since there is an increase in seats, that means there are more travelers, so they want people to keep that in mind when arriving for their flight.

“Arrive at the TSA checkpoint at least an hour and a half before their scheduled departure time, and that’s just to avoid any stress of being rushed or to hold up the line, things like that,” Schield said.

Graham Yeiser is leaving Colorado Springs to visit his family in Virginia, it's been a while since he last boarded a plane, but so far his experience has gone well.

“It seems pretty low stress, pretty casual,” said Yeiser.

He was so stress free he even took time to entertain the people passing by with his guitar.

“I’m going to go back and play for the family a little bit,” said Yeiser.

Yeiser doesn’t expect to travel again this year, but for the people who will travel in December, the airport leaders expect to continue to see the increase in traffic, especially the day before Thanksgiving which has 39 scheduled departures.

“We’re really projecting that we’ll still maintain above more than 30% more seats in the market through the rest of the year,” said Schield.

The second busiest day of the year for the airport and travelers will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving with 39 departures scheduled.