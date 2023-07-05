Colorado Springs Airport outlook after 4th of July weekend issues have impact

COLORADO SPRINGS — Travelers across the country had to delay their Fourth of July weekend plans as flight delays and cancellations impacted the nation. Wednesday is expected to be another busy travel day as many return from the holiday weekend.

Colorado Springs Airport representatives predicted between 32,000 and 34,000 passengers to travel through the airport between Saturday and Wednesday.

There were about 28,000 flight delays Tuesday and over 1,400 cancellations, according to Flight Aware. Airlines have struggled with staffing issues and weather has accounted for many of the delays.

News5 spoke with travelers Wednesday morning at the Colorado Springs Airport to see how they are being impacted.

“I’m glad that [delays are] not happening [any] more though. That’s what I’m more happy about; so, that just makes me glad. Like, they finally got something situated around here because I know they’ve been struggling,” said Nikayyah Moore, a United Airlines traveler.

There were no flight delays out of the Colorado Springs Airport at the time of publishing on Wednesday.

