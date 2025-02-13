Colorado Springs Airport is stepping up to help the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport is also stepping up to help the Colorado Springs Western Street breakfast.

Last year, the city awarded 15 thousand dollars to the street breakfast from the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax, or LART.

That money did not get approved for this year, so the airport has set aside 15 thousand dollars to be a sponsor for this traditional summer kick-off to rodeo season.

"We have strategic partnerships with the rodeo," says Aidan Ryan, the Communications Manager with the Colorado Springs Airport "We're the official airport with the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo as well, we have partnerships within our military, and so by doing those within our community and our city, we are able to really give back, thank our community."

The airport has a budget for marketing, promotions, and sponsorships.

The Western Street Breakfast in June is the kickoff event for the NFR open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in July.





