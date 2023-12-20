Colorado Springs Airport is offering half off parking this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport is offering savings on parking this holiday season.

The airport is offering 50 percent off daily long-term parking. That amounts to just 4 dollars a day to park your car. This starts on Dec. 20 and will run through Jan 2nd.

I spoke with Dana Schield, a Colorado Springs Airport representative about the need for discounted parking. She says smaller airports often cost more than the Denver International Airport.

Though small, the Colorado Springs Airport has seen a recent rise in travelers. Last month, the airport saw a 20 percent increase in travelers, with over 211,000 customers flying at the airport, and for the first time in a while, travelers had to park in the overflow parking lots. So, it’s recommended you arrive early for your flight to reserve your parking spot because travel picks up during the holidays. Offering discounted parking is the airport’s way of showing customer’s appreciation for their bookings.

“Our lots did overflow, or reach capacity, our short-term and long-term lots, during the Thanksgiving travel period, and we overflowed into our overflow lot. That being said, we always have plenty of space, and we are not going to turn anybody away, so we are looking at possible solutions for additional parking and ways that we can accommodate these additions in rises that we are seeing," said Schield.

“We recognize that everybody has a choice when they fly so our parking promotion is just a way of thanking our travelers who do make the choice to fly COS, especially during the holiday season, when travel is already stressful enough," said Schield.

If you wish to take advantage of the discounted parking, you must park in the long-term lot. No coupon is required, but you will have to exit through a booth with a person working to get the discount.

