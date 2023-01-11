Colorado Springs Airport hit with some delays as result of outage at FAA

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Flights at most US airports were held at the gate for over an hour after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration, including here in Colorado.

Around 5 a.m., the FAA said that flights throughout the U.S. would be grounded until 7 a.m. The agency said at 6:15 a.m., some flights out of Newark, New Jersey, and Atlanta could resume.

In a tweet, the Denver Airport said people who are flying today should check their flight status as delays and some cancellations are expected today as a result.

We anticipate our domestic flights to resume flight operations soon. Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before heading to DEN. We expect many delays and some cancellations throughout the day. https://t.co/L7iP65RaZm — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 11, 2023

As of publishing this article, the Colorado Springs Airport had 13 delays and said operations were returning to normal.

In a tweet, the Colorado Springs Airport is encouraging travelers to check their flight status for the most up-to-date information.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the FAA said flights were starting to resume elsewhere.

"Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted," the FAA said.

The White House said it has "no evidence" of this being caused by a cyberattack "at this point."

The FAA was working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

All aircraft must route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

