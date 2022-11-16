Colorado Springs Airport expects large numbers of holiday travelers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport says that this holiday season, they expect to fill around 85% of all seats on planes. That means increased demand, higher ticket prices, and long lines.

Here are some things you should know about traveling this holiday season.

First, arrive to the airport two hours early to make sure you get in line.

"We do encourage passengers to arrive two hours before their flight to make sure they get through TSA, and get checked in and to their gate and not be stressed," says Aidan Ryan, Marketing and Communications Manager for the airport.

Regular traveler Billy Mahan flies for his work and lives by this rule.

"Sometimes you get lucky and no one's there, get through in 15 minutes. But rather that than get there and its an hour wait and you know your flight's in 30 minutes, so I try to get there as early as I can, for sure," said Mahan.

Second, make sure you know what you can and cannot bring through security. Airports often see more issues with items during the holiday season, which can hold you up from a flight. A full guide for what items are and are not allowed can be found here.

"Don't bring gravy, but you can bring a turkey," said Ryan.

Lastly, remember to take a deep breath when flying. Mahan says that he often sees happy passengers during this time of year.

"You see a lot of people with upbeat spirits because of Christmas and everything and thanksgiving, people love to eat. You see a lot more happy people traveling during the holiday season," said Mahan.

The Colorado Springs Airport is offering half-off parking prices from November 21st through November 27th, as well as from December 2st until January 2nd.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.