Colorado Springs agencies talk cone zone safety Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) held a meeting Wednesday to talk about cone zone safety.
According to CSU, four out of five work zone fatalities are caused by motorists. In order to avoid further fatalities, it is important to remember the following rules where it comes to cone zones:
- slow down and respect speed limits
- expect delays
- put away your phone
- maintain safe distances
- stay alert for workers and pedestrians
- follow construction signs
- avoid unnecessary lane changes
- follow flashing signs
- focus on the road
- respect barricades
WATCH: Cone zone safety
