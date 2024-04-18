Colorado Springs agencies talk cone zone safety Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) held a meeting Wednesday to talk about cone zone safety.

According to CSU, four out of five work zone fatalities are caused by motorists. In order to avoid further fatalities, it is important to remember the following rules where it comes to cone zones:



slow down and respect speed limits

expect delays

put away your phone

maintain safe distances

stay alert for workers and pedestrians

follow construction signs

avoid unnecessary lane changes

follow flashing signs

focus on the road

respect barricades

WATCH: Cone zone safety

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.