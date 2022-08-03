Watch Now
Colorado Springs adds additional red-light camera at the intersections of Fillmore and Union

Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 18:46:24-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The additional red-light camera is a part of the City of Colorado Springs's Red-Light Safety Camera Program with the goal of protecting drivers and their passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians by decreasing red-light running.

The program is also an essential effort by the Colorado Springs Police Department to reduce crashes and improve safety.

The Red-Light camera goes live today with a 30-day warning period. Motorists captured running the red light will receive a written warning by mail. After September, violators will receive a $75 citation.

