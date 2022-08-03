Colorado Springs adds additional red-light camera at the intersections of Fillmore and Union

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The additional red-light camera is a part of the City of Colorado Springs's Red-Light Safety Camera Program with the goal of protecting drivers and their passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians by decreasing red-light running.

The program is also an essential effort by the Colorado Springs Police Department to reduce crashes and improve safety.

The Red-Light camera goes live today with a 30-day warning period. Motorists captured running the red light will receive a written warning by mail. After September, violators will receive a $75 citation.

For more information about the Red Light Safety Camera Program and how it works, click here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.