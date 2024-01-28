Colorado Spring Fire Fighters extinguish two-alarm fire near Broadmoor

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) knocked down a structure fire Saturday evening in the Broadmoor area.

According to fire crews, a fire started inside a building along 8th Street near Motor City Drive.

Crews responded to the fire just after 7:45 p.m. and reported the fire was under control in just 30 minutes.

There was significant damage to the back of the building, but crews say the building is structurally sound.

Firefighters tell us early investigations suggest a lithium battery was likely the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update this article as we learn more information.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.