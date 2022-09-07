Colorado schools preparing for heat, early closures

COLORADO — Temperatures are expected to tie and even break record highs this week in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and possibly Denver this afternoon. School districts around the area are preparing for temperatures in the 90s, with some planning early closures.

Poudre School District in Fort Collins is releasing students two hours early because of high temperatures. The district said more than half of its schools do not have air conditioning and some only have air conditioning units in certain spaces. The school district said even with fans in all of the classrooms, students will still be sent home before it gets too hot.

More than 30 schools in the Denver Public School District will release students early today and tomorrow, some closing for the whole day. The districts said the schools staying open for a portion of the day will use industrial fans and portable air conditioners to keep the buildings cool.

Schools in El Paso County are preparing for the heat but said they will stay open. KOAA reached out to districts in the area who said they will run as usual, with most buildings having air conditioning.

A spokesperson for District 11 in Colorado Springs said a few schools in the district do not have air conditioning, but use a filtration system to push cooler air during the night into the school.

"This is the same every year, and our D11 facilities department regularly inspects units to be sure they are running efficiently and effectively. We’d ask parents/guardians to send their children with a refillable water bottle, and just as with inclement weather, dress accordingly," said District 1 Spokesperson Devra Ashby.

A spokesperson for District 49 in Falcon said it is also prepared for the warmer temperatures.

"Each of our schools have strategies to modify outdoor activities if necessary due to changing weather conditions. We do not anticipate having to adjust schedules in response to the predicted heat this week," said David Nancarrow, spokesperson for District 49.

Parents should also make sure to prepare their children before heading out of the door. It's important to make sure kids have dressed appropriately and bring plenty of water and sunscreen.

_____

