Colorado Running Company hosting event featuring marathon runner, Markelle Taylor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Running Company is hosting two public events Friday and Saturday, to hear the story of Markelle Taylor, a marathon runner who was formerly incarcerated, and used running as a positive force in his life.

The events will feature a Q&A session with Taylor on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on the following Saturday at 8 a.m., he will lead a group run from the Colorado Running Company.

Taylor featured in an award winning documentary, “26.2 to Life.” The documentary takes you on his voyage starting from San Quentin Prison to the Boston Marathon.

Taylor ran the San Quentin Prison Marathon, which consisted of 105 laps around the prison yard. He ran the marathon so quickly that he was able to qualify for the Boston Marathon, which he ran in 2019, following his release on parole.

On Friday of the event, Colorado Running Company will be hosting a raffle that will see the winners get free entry into several local races. They will also receive the opportunity to participate in Colorado Springs Trail Running Camp, operated by Joseph Gray and Dream Team Way, a local nonprofit.

The event is also going to be co-hosted by Life Strides Foundation, who specialize in using sports as a means to help young people impacted by the juvenile justice system.

