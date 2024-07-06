Colorado Rockies host the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers (51-35, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-56, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (7-2, 3.61 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (2-11, 5.84 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Colorado has a 29-56 record overall and a 17-25 record in home games. The Rockies have a 20-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 24-22 record in road games and a 51-35 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 43 RBI for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 10-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 31 extra base hits (18 doubles and 13 home runs). Jackson Chourio is 13-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .296 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (groin), Adael Amador: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

