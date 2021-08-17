Colorado resources for Veterans amid unrest in Afghanistan

COLORADO SPRINGS — All of the chaos, unrest, and turmoil taking place overseas could bring up prior events in some veterans minds.

Mt. Carmel is a Veterans organization in Colorado Springs that offers dozens of services to all of the brave men and women who served our country.

"We are definitely hearing some responses regarding the turmoil in Afghanistan," said Kirsten Belaire, Director of Behavioral Health at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Services include benefit support, employment, behavioral health, education, support groups, and yoga classes.

Hans Drupiewski is a veteran and clinical intern at Mt. Carmel.

Drupiewski spent six years in combat overseas.

He says the recent events have reopened a wound as he watches everything transpire.

"It's disheartening. You put a lot of effort into something and to see nothing unfold of it," Drupiewski.

Drupiewski says for all soldiers, "you come back home and you think it's done but it's not."

Upon returning home, Drupiewski sought out help. He was connected with Mt. Carmel.

"I have done six tours in combat and people say what is the hardest thing you did and I say go to therapy," said Drupiewski.

Drupiewski now works with veterans, who like him, still live with the scar they received while serving, both physical and mental.

"I had to be vulnerable and re-expose myself to those experiences you try to shut away," said Drupiewski.

Whether it be trauma informed yoga, art therapy, or music programs, "there's a lot of different avenues that people can process what their struggles are, questions, are, and confusion is," said Belaire.

"If you are going through this process of trying to find help, I would say don't give up. Keep looking for a therapist that works for you," said Drupiewski.

Resources:

The Behavioral Health Appointment Line (719) 309 -4758

Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center website

