Colorado Representative proposes bill to let bars stay open until 4 A.M.

DENVER — A new bill in the Colorado Legislature would let bars push back their closing times from 2 A.M. to 4 A.M., so if you think Closing Time comes on too early in the state of Colorado, you might be in luck.

The bill, called the 'Alcohol Beverages Extended Service Hours Permit,' would change the rules around liquor licensing, allowing businesses with on-permit liquor licenses to sell alcohol between the hours of 5 A.M. to 2 P.M., or 7 A.M. to 4 A.M.

Representative Marc Snyder of El Paso County introduced the bill on February 4, and it is currently under consideration in the Business Affairs and Labor Committee.

The bill may not affect all parts of Colorado equally, however, as local jurisdictions might not allow the extended service permits.

There is still a ways to go for the bill before any rules would change, but for those who find a 2 A.M. close too early for their taste, there is hope.

_____

