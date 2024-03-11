Colorado ranked as the fourth highest state who spoil their dogs

COLORADO — As you walk around the beautiful state of Colorado, one thing you may quickly notice is the amount of dogs that are attached to their owner’s hip.

It almost seems as though these little quadrupeds are cared for almost like a child would be.

Thanks to a study from Forbes Advisor, it can now be understood why our furry friends are so close to their owners, as Colorado was voted the fourth highest state that spoils their dogs.

The remaining states that round out the top five include Florida in first, Alaska in second, Washington in third, and California in fifth.

The study reports that Floridians spend more money on grooming and health for their dog rather than themselves.

Alaskans are big believers in celebrating their dog’s birthdays, as over half the population throw birthday parties for their dogs.

Washington leads the race in celebrations of dog birthdays, and is also the state who are most likely to bring their dog on vacation.

Colorado pups are the fourth most likely to throw their dog a birthday party, and the seventh most likely to get their dog a treat from a restaurant.

California is the head of the pack in terms of pushing dogs in strollers, and are the third highest state who spend more on their dog’s health and grooming than their own.

It’s very apparent when you explore Colorado how much people love and celebrate their canine companions, and it’s great to see the love between the two recognized in such high regard.

The full report can be viewed on their website here.

____

