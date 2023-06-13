Colorado public schools consider optional mental health tests for minors

WOODLAND PARK, Colo.— Governor Jared Polis signed a new designed to increase access to mental health care for students grades 6 to 12.

Public school can opt-in to offer students a free yearly mental health screening.

Woodland Park School District (WPSD) is not participating.

The new law School Mental Health Assessment; allows those 12 and older to consent to testing and treatment without their permission.

"That's way below the age of consent to get a tattoo and yet we're going to let children decide whether they need mental health care without their parents ever even knowing what's happening; we can't support that," said Woodland Park school board vice president David Illingworth II.

Under state law, kids 12 and up are allowed to seek mental health treatment without their parents' permission. It's been that way since 2019.

"Having 12-year-olds decide that we'll keep a little secret from your parents is not the solution," said superintendent Ken Witt.

"We know that a child who cannot be assured confidentiality will not participate in therapy," said a sponsor of the legislature Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet.

The test screener is only required to inform a parent about legitimate concern of suicide or harm of others.

Witt said he believes this law breaks the trust between parents and schools.

"If they can't trust the school district to which they send their children, they will send them somewhere else, and quite frankly we've had significant declining enrollment," said Witt.

Witt said school counselors do reach out to parents if outside mental health treatment is recommended.

"Parents are assured they have the right to control the care of their children," said Witt.

Rep. Michaelson Jenet said the goal is to stop teen suicide and this law gives those in need a safe way to get help.

"We have to be there for our kids in the way they need us, and sometimes they way they need us, is for us to step back," said Rep. Michaelson Jenet

Whether or not your school district opts in, there is still mental health help available. Go to I Matter Colorado for free counseling.

D11, D20 and D60 say it's too early to know if district will opt in. The program may not go into effect until the 2024-2025 school year.

____

