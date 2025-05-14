Colorado pharmacy faces $250K fine amid claims of illegal opioid dispensing practices

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KOAA) — COBigRed, Inc., the company that operates Hometown Pharmacy & Medical in Trinidad, has agreed to pay $250,000 in fines to resolve allegations that the pharmacy illegally dispensed controlled substances.

The substances included "high daily doses of opioids and dangerous drug combinations."

Allegations from the United States say that Hometown Pharmacy violated the Controlled Substances Act on multiple occasions between January 2017 and December 2023.

The U.S. states that the pharmacy filled prescriptions that weren't valid because they weren't issued for a "legitimate medical purpose, or were issued outside the usual course of professional practice."

“Pharmacies have an obligation to ensure that every prescription they fill is for a legitimate medical purpose."



“When pharmacies fail to conduct proper due diligence and fill dangerous prescriptions despite the presence of red flags, they place people at unacceptable risk. We will continue to hold pharmacies accountable when they disregard these important obligations and fill illegitimate prescriptions.” Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell

The allegations say that Hometown Pharmacy failed to identify or resolve "red flags," including:



high daily doses of opioids

dangerous drug combinations

patients who had insurance but paid in cash for their prescriptions

patients who had traveled long distances for their prescriptions

for patients who repeatedly sought early prescription refills

Allegations also state that the pharmacy failed to check the State of Colorado's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program database, and didn't properly document "its due diligence" on the prescriptions.

They say that these situations resulted in public harm.

To resolve this, Hometown Pharmacy has agreed to pay $250,000 in fines and enter into an agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that creates strict terms to ensure that the pharmacy follows the Controlled Substances Act.

“Citizens of Colorado and beyond trust and rely on pharmacists to exercise their corresponding responsibility to dispense controlled substance prescriptions in accordance with federal regulations and law."



“Hometown Pharmacy violated this trust and DEA relentlessly pursued justice and accountability against the pharmacy. DEA will spare no expense to stop pharmacies from abusing their position of trust which could potentially harm patients.” DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan C. Pullen

The claims are allegations, and Hometown Pharmacy didn't "admit to any liability" by agreeing to pay the fines and enter the agreement with the DEA.





