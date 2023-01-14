Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns anglers of dangerous pressure ridges at Eleven Mile State Park

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning anglers of life-threatening ice conditions at Eleven Mile State Park.

“The reservoir is experiencing unprecedented, dangerous pressure ridges,” CPW officials said in a news release Friday. “Park rangers estimate the most unstable ice conditions by Witcher’s Cove and Coyote Ridge.

While there have been no injuries after several people have fallen through the ice, ice anglers are at particular at risk, CPW officials said.

Officials recommend those ice fishing to fish in huts, with at least two anglers in a hut.

“Anglers should go out in pairs for safety," said Eleven Mile State Park Manager Darcy Mount. "If you’re alone in a hut, our rescuers can’t see inside and you’ll have to self-rescue. These conditions are very dangerous.”

Pressure ridges are caused by ice sheets colliding like tectonic plates, driven by winds and temperature changes, CPW officials said. The part of the ridge which remains above the surface after the collision is the “keel.”

Officials said the reservoir keels have been think, and depth is harder to detect from the surface.

Anglers are advised to call the Eleven Mile State Park Office to get the latest updates on current ice and marina fishing conditions. Anglers can also get updates through the park’s website and Facebook page.

More ice fishing safety tips can be found here.

