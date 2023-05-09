Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Unlocked garbage dumpster leads to bear cub's electrocution

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported another bear death on Tuesday.

According to a Twitter post from the department, a bear cub in Manitou Springs was startled after it had been inside a tipped-over dumpster. The bear cub proceeded to run up the power line pictured above and was electrocuted.

It is unclear if the dumpster the bear was in was a bear-proofed dumpster, or if the homeowners were cited.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the bear and the trash can fall under the city of Manitou Springs jurisdiction and the owner was not cited by CPW.

CPW wants to remind you to lock up your garbage, especially with bears coming out for the spring season.

Click here for more tips from Colorado Parks and Wildlife on how you can minimize your impact on the local wildlife.

____

