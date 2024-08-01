Watch Now
Colorado Parks and Wildlife to search for another source of gray wolves after Washington tribe rescinds offer

Jacob W. Frank/AP
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A judge on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, has ordered federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in his ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act(Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has hit a snag in the roadmap to reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado.

Currently, there are a total of 10 wolves in Colorado. CPW had entered an agreement with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation to capture and help send up to 15 wolves.

Colorado Had Secured Another 15 Gray Wolves For Reintroduction From Reservation

Those wolves would have been delivered between December 2024 and March 2025.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, this agreement has been rescinded. I contacted Joseph Livingston, the Statewide Public Information Officer for CPW who confirmed that the offer was rescinded.

Livingston said while the offer is off the table CPW is hopeful to continue to work with the Tribe in the future and does not close the door to future conversations about reintroduction.

“Naturally, the decision made by the Colville Business Council and the Tribal Government and Natural Resources Committees is disappointing, but we have a strong relationship with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and hope to continue these conversations in the future,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Jeff Davis. “We will continue working with other potential sources for wolves to further our efforts to restore wolves to Colorado. We are not contemplating halting our implementation of the plan and will continue in our efforts to restore a sustainable population of wolves to the state while avoiding and minimizing impacts to our critically important agricultural industries and rural communities.”

We continued to ask CPW what caused this change and while they said they would provide us a more detailed answer at a later date it had to do with tribal relations.

"The council and the Tribal Government and Natural Resources Committees expressed some concerns regarding tribal relations that we will continue addressing with the Tribe, and we have every expectation that we can and will move forward together to maintain and grow our tribal relationships inside and outside of Colorado," said Livingston.

