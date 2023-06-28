Colorado Parks and Wildlife to crack down on boating under the influence this Fourth of July

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be conducting increased boat enforcement around the 4th of July this year.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is a participant in Operation Dry Water, a nationwide boating under the influence campaign enforcement and awareness campaign.

CPW says boaters can expect increased patrols and checkpoints across Colorado's waters during the weekend of July 1st - 4th.

Penalties for boating under the influence include but are not limited to; fines, having your boat impounded, jail time, and losing boating privileges. CPW says if you are boating and your blood alcohol (BAC) level is above the .08 state limit, expect to be arrested.

“Boating is a favorite pastime of Coloradans and visitors alike, but we want to make sure that everyone is enjoying their time on the water responsibly,” said Flatwater Criminal Investigator Brian Phillips. “Alcohol use is one of the leading contributing factors in recreational boating deaths in the country. We encourage boaters to boat smart, boat safe, and boat sober.”

Below are some things that CPW says you can do to keep yourself and your family safe this holiday:



Wear a life jacket!

Be aware of weather and water conditions.

Protect yourself from cold water shock.

Follow boating speed limits and maintain a proper lookout to avoid hitting floating debris in waterways.

Last year was the deadliest year on Colorado's waterways with a total of 42 people dying. CPW says a majority of these deaths may have been preventable as many of the victims were not wearing life jackets.

Following simple steps like these may just save your or someone else's life.

____

