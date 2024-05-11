Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully save two men during river rescue

On Friday, May 10, Colorado Parks and Wildlife partnered with Salida Fire Department, Chaffee County EMS and Fremont County to save two men from a truck that fell into the Arkansas River in Bighorn Sheep Canyon.

Staff took their places along U.S. Highway 50 and lowered a raft into the water. Three rescuers boarded the raft and paddled out to the truck where the two men were sitting on the roof.

Once they reached the truck, one rescuer carefully helped the men into the raft.

After boarding, the men and rescue team began paddling against the swift current back to shore.

The group made it back to shore and climbed the steep, snow-covered bank to the highway and waiting emergency team.

The victims were assessed and were found to have only suffered minor injuries.

The truck was marked for removal later in the day when the snow was set to stop falling.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.