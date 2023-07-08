Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking the public's input surrounding crayfish importation

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking the public's input on crayfish importation into the state.

In a press release, CPW said they recently became aware of a sizable interest in the market for live crayfish, specifically red swamp crayfish, a species that is currently illegal to be imported under Colorado law.

Since 2009, regulations have been in place that prohibit the import, transport, and possession of most live crayfish in Colorado.

In light of recent events, CPW is seeking the public's opinion on if regulations should be revised.

If you would like to participate in the future discussion of crayfish importation regulation you can provide your input here. The public comment section closes after July 30th.

Regulations will also be discussed at the 2023 Fish Health Board Meeting scheduled for July 17th. Learn more here.

