Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking input from big game hunters about 2025-2029 Big Game Season Structure

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking and taking input from big game hunters on the 2025-2029 Big Game Season Structure.

CPW is seeking information from resident and nonresident big game hunters to discuss topics that CPW is looking at changing or implementing in the 2025-2029 big game seasons.

Discussion with hunters and the public is optimal in determining what, when, and where types of big game hunting are available and how opportunities are divided amongst hunters.

The process of these discussions better allows CPW to manage healthy wildlife populations while also providing fun recreational benefits to hunting and non-hunting outdoor goers.

The comment form will be live until March 15th, 2023.

BGSS topics being considered:

Alternatives regarding over-the-counter archery and rifle elk licenses

Alternatives for rifle season date structures for deer and elk

Adding rifle deer opportunities to the first regular rifle season

Adding a second regular rifle buck and doe pronghorn season

Early season (archery and muzzleloader) date structures

Current weighted-point draw system for bighorn sheep, mountain goats, and moose

The issues above are not final decisions by Colorado Parks and Wildlife but topics of discussion as starting points.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.