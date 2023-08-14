Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for black bear after it scratched a woman in Trinidad

TRINIDAD, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for a black bear after it scratched a woman in Trinidad.

According to CPW, the bear scratched an 82-year-old woman on the legs before fleeing the area. The woman states that she was woken early Friday by a crashing sound and her dog growling.

CPW says that while the woman was investigating the noise, she opened the door of her mudroom to find a small bear. According to the woman, the bear leaped onto her. Fortunately, she managed to shove the bear off and estimated it to weigh a little less than 100 pounds.

The woman told CPW officers the bear frantically ran around the room before climbing a shelf and exiting by tearing through a screen in an open window.

Following the report of the incident, CPW Officer Bob Holder responded to the scene and immediately begin searching for the bear. Under CPW policy, any bear that comes into contact with causing injury to a human, regardless of severity, is classified as a "dangerous" bear.

CPW will continue to attempt to find the bear and if so, they will humanely euthanize it in accordance with CPW policies.

“Human health and safety always remain our top priority in any incident like this, regardless of how minor the injuries are,” said Mike Brown, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the region. “CPW officers are doing everything we can to locate this bear. Luckily, the victim’s injuries consist of very minor scratches.”

CPW estimates the bear to be a yearling or a cub due to the description of the animal. A trap has been set up in the area to attempt to catch the animal.

WATCH: HOW TO BE BEAR AWARE IN COLORADO

Be bear aware in Colorado

This is the second bear attack in the Trinidad area within two weeks. Earlier in August, a man was bitten on the arm while relaxing in a hammock.

WATCH: CPW SAYS HUMAN-BEAR CONFLICTS LARGELY LINKED TO TRASH

CPW says human-bear conflicts largely linked to trash

In 2021, CPW reported that 1/3 of all bear reports in Colorado were linked to trash. CPW has consistently attempted to minimize the contact between bears and humans and has an ongoing grant to reduce the chances of these unwanted interactions.

The Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant, which is closed for 2023, offers the following the opportunity to apply:



communities

local governments

non-governmental organization (NGO)

homeowners associations (HOAs)

business tribes

universities

individuals

The money is used for projects that are cost-effective and consistently reduce local conflicts with human populations and black bears.

In 2022, the Town of Green Mountain Falls was a recipient of the grant. The $56,500 of the project was for the intent of building 10 additional wildlife receptacles around the community and the installation of a dumpster to support local businesses in the commercial district.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.