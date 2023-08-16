Watch Now
Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates nuisance bear out of Teller County

On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Vrbenec trapped a bear that had gotten into a Teller County home, and released it back into the wild. The officer can be seen hazing the nuisance bear with rubber slugs to restore its fear of humans.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 20:16:16-04

TELLER COUNTY, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Vrbenec was responsible for releasing a bear back into the wild Tuesday.

According to CPW, the black bear was considered a "nuisance" by the department and was trapped at a Teller County home where bears had been killing chickens and broke into a garage.

During the release of the animal, Officer Vrbenec used rubber slugs to "haze" the bear, according to CPW. This process is done to restore the animal's fear of humans.

The bear was caught in four new bear traps being used by CPW and built by CPW Wildlife Tech Jeff Belveal. According to CPW bear reports to the agency increased in 2022 from 2021. The numbers for 2023 are still incomplete.

CPW says in 2022 there was a 16% increase compared to 2021 in reports, sightings, and conflicts with a total of 4,282 reports.

Below is data from Colorado Parks and Wildlife detailing bear euthanization and relocation going back to 2015:

2022: 94 euthanized, 59 relocated
2021: 66 euthanized, 51 relocated
2020: 158 euthanized, 118 relocated
2019: 101 euthanized, 44 relocated
2018: 79 euthanized, 24 relocated
2017: 190 euthanized, 109 relocated
2016: 66 euthanized, 16 relocated
2015: 115 euthanized, 40 relocated

