Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates nuisance bear out of Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Vrbenec was responsible for releasing a bear back into the wild Tuesday.

According to CPW, the black bear was considered a "nuisance" by the department and was trapped at a Teller County home where bears had been killing chickens and broke into a garage.

During the release of the animal, Officer Vrbenec used rubber slugs to "haze" the bear, according to CPW. This process is done to restore the animal's fear of humans.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The bear was caught in four new bear traps being used by CPW and built by CPW Wildlife Tech Jeff Belveal. According to CPW bear reports to the agency increased in 2022 from 2021. The numbers for 2023 are still incomplete.

WATCH: CPW SAYS HUMAN-BEAR CONFLICTS LARGELY LINKED TO TRASH

CPW says in 2022 there was a 16% increase compared to 2021 in reports, sightings, and conflicts with a total of 4,282 reports.

Below is data from Colorado Parks and Wildlife detailing bear euthanization and relocation going back to 2015:

2022: 94 euthanized, 59 relocated

2021: 66 euthanized, 51 relocated

2020: 158 euthanized, 118 relocated

2019: 101 euthanized, 44 relocated

2018: 79 euthanized, 24 relocated

2017: 190 euthanized, 109 relocated

2016: 66 euthanized, 16 relocated

2015: 115 euthanized, 40 relocated

